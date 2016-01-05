Samsung's Portable SSD T3 puts 2TB in your pocket

Samsung has decided to update its line of portable SSDs and will be releasing the Portable SSD T3 with up to 2TB of storage.

The company's new drive will also feature an all new metal enclosure to increase its strength and to add a bit more weight to the device, giving it a more premium feel.

The Portable SSD T3 will be offered with a capacity of either 250 GB, 500 GB, 1TB or 2TB. The drives will weight 51 grams and will sport a design similar to the original SSD T1 which was released just last year. In addition to more storage options, the Portable SSD T3 will support USB 3.1 Type C and offer transfer speeds of up to 450 MB per second.

Samsung has made sure to offer encryption and password with these drives to appeal to businesses and professionals. The Portable SSD T3 includes AES 256-bit hardware encryption to ensure data security on Windows, Mac, and Android. Support for mobile operating systems has been added to allow users to quickly and easily transfer their photos off of smartphones and tablets.

The Portable SSD T3 will begin shipping in the United States, China, Korea and select European countries in February.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / TK Kurikawa