Surface Book arrives in the UK earlier than expected

Microsoft has announced the Surface Book hybrid laptop will be available to pre-order on its store and from Curry’s from 5 January at 10am GMT, starting at £1,299 for the Core i5 machine with integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In addition, the top-end Core i7 Surface Book with a discrete GPU along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will set you back £2,249.

The expected ship date for the devices is by 18 February, which is sooner than previous speculation last November, which indicated shipping of the Surface Book was expected to begin in March or April.

The UK isn't the only market to benefit from early release – Austria, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Switzerland will all be able to pre-order the hybrid laptop and with availability being extended to more retailers in Australia. Moreover, the Surface Book has just gone on pre-order in China and Hong Kong, and Microsoft also said that the Surface Pro will be unleashed on India in the coming weeks.

Microsoft also announced today that Windows 10 has now been installed on over 200 million devices. This is a considerable increase from the 110 million devices Microsoft announced only 3 months ago. Of course, Windows 10 is the OS behind the hybrid Surface Book and all the essentials for a Windows 10 tablet are packed into the Surface Book Clipboard, which can be used as a stand-alone Surface tablet.

However, the Clipboard slate marries perfectly with its other half, which contains extra batteries and a dedicated GPU transforming it into a powerful laptop.