Tesla's car production slowed by its Model X

Elon Musk's car company Tesla just managed to meet its low end production target during the final quarter of 2015.

The company was only able to manufacture 17,400 of its luxury electric cars despite having previously projected that it would produce 17,000 to 19,000. Tesla did however reach its target for 2015 by delivering a total of 50,580 cars.

Tesla currently produces two models of electric car: the Model S sedan and the Model X SUV. The Model S was introduced in 2012 and it has been well-received by both critics and consumers. The Model X SUV however, just began being delivered to consumers in September of 2015. Its production was delayed quite heavily due to various problems regarding how difficult it is to manufacture.

SUVs are once again growing in popularity among consumers and there has been a great deal of excitement in regard to Tesla's Model X which is a much larger automobile and has the capacity to transport seven adults. Many analysts believe that this new model from the company will be very important to the company and could account for a large portion of its sales going forward.

The Model X is a challenging automobile to produce due in part to its distinctive gull-wing doors which Tesla refers to as 'falcon doors.' Elon Musk even believes that it is a "particularly challenging car to build, maybe the hardest car to build in the world.” The Model X's second-row seat sets the car apart stylistically but also makes it a difficult vehicle to manufacture.

Tesla's Model X has been a success so far but the company is still planning for the future by beginning work on what it refers to as a 'gigafactory' in Reno, Nevada. This facility will be responsible for producing the batteries necessary to meet future demand for Tesla's vehicles.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Darren Brode