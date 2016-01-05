Windows 10 is now running on over 200 million devices

Windows 10 was initially very well received by consumers and critics alike and Microsoft has just announced that it is now installed on over 200 million devices. The latest version of the operating system was able to reach this many devices in less than six months, which is a first for the company.

Microsoft launched Windows 10 on 29 July and after 24 hours it was installed on more than 14 million PCs. What really spurred adoption of the latest OS was that the company offered it as a free upgrade for both Windows 8.1 users and Windows 7 users. Microsoft is allowing users of the last two versions of Windows to upgrade for free for the one year to help increase adoption.

This time around, Microsoft is counting active devices as opposed to license sales when tallying the number of Windows 10 users. The company has also expanded the reach of Windows 10 by unifying its OS across phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops instead of offering different versions based on devices as it did with Windows RT.

Consumers are also much more satisfied with the Windows 10 experience than they have been with previous versions of Microsoft's OS. Users spent 11 billion hours on Windows 10 in December of 2015 which is more time than they have ever spent on Windows before.

Microsoft is pleased with the success of Windows 10 so far but the company is expecting to have 1 billion devices running Windows 10 in just two to three years. This would include smartphones, consoles, PCs, and other devices running the OS.

It will be interesting to see if Microsoft is able to sustain these high adoption rates as Windows 10 begins to go into the second half of its first year.

