Xiaomi enters laptop market with high-spec budget Ultrabook

Xiaomi is entering the laptop market with a device that looks to carry on the company tradition of delivering high specs at low cost.

The model has not yet been named, but is available for pre-order via Chinese retailer Banggood for £490.50.

The laptop boasts some impressive hardware for its price, including an Intel Core i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM. It also comes with two USB ports, a HDMI port and all the usual additions, such as a front-facing camera and headphone port. The laptop also looks the part, already drawing comparisons with the MacBook Air. The Xiaomi device boasts a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution and sports an aluminium finish that certainly bears more than passing resemblance to Apple’s own aesthetic.

The Ultrabook does run Linux, however, which could prove off-putting for some consumers that are more familiar with Windows or OS X. It appears that the decision to opt for the open-source operating system has helped Xiaomi reduce the cost of its offering.

Xiaomi has become a major player in the smartphone space, with its budget handsets proving particularly popular in its native China. However, the company has never been afraid to branch out into other areas, so it is hardly surprising that it has decided to enter the laptop market.

Aside from its smartphones, Xiaomi also manufactures water purifiers, scales and fitness trackers. The Chinese firm has grown rapidly in recent years, but now faces intense competition from rival brand Huawei and US firms such as Apple.

Image Credit: Banggood