BT pens multi-million support contract for Nationwide's digital future

BT has announced that it has penned a six-year contract with Nationwide for the provision of network infrastructure that will support the financial institution’s digital transformation strategy. The value of the contract hasn't been disclosed.

The new infrastructure is intended to provide the company's building society with customer-facing and back office technologies to boost its efficiency.

Nationwide’s new network looks to connect its entire UK retail banking operations, that is comprised of around 700 branches, and its head office, regional administration centres, and contact centres. The infrastructure will also support applications and services Nationwide provides to over 15 million customers and 17,000 employees.

“Run for the benefit of our members, Nationwide continually invests to improve the products and services we offer. For our customers, that means innovation not only in compelling new offers but also in the way that we deliver them. Our latest investment with BT provides us with a great network platform to support our digital banking strategy,” Nationwide’s chief information officer Debra Bailey said. “A reliable network infrastructure with ‘always on’ service levels is a core component of our digital transformation strategy and will help ensure that we continue to offer market leading customer satisfaction.”

BT, which has been in a long-standing relationship with Nationwide for its IT and communication services to the building society, expands the scope of services through this new agreement.

