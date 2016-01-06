CES 2016: Intel unveils ‘world’s first intelligent consumer drone’

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has revealed his company’s entry into the burgeoning drone market during a keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Yuneec Typhoon H drone utilises Intel’s RealSense camera and infrared lasers to instinctively avoid collisions, making it the world’s first “intelligent consumer drone” according to Krzanich.

The Telegraph reports that during the address the drone demonstrated its evasive abilities by following a cyclist on stage whilst dodging fake trees as they fell. Krzanich also revealed that the device would cost less than $2,000 (£1,300) and be available in the first half of 2016.

Following the smart drone reveal, Intel unveiled a number of its other plans for the year ahead, with wearable technology clearly a key focus for the company. Intel will work with Oakley on smart eyewear dubbed Radar Pace to provide athletes with real-time coaching based on their performance. A partnership with New Balance will also see the two organisations develop footwear that comes with customisable 3D-printed soles.

Intel even showcased something for armchair sports fans with Curie, a low-power computer that will provide more detailed statistics and further replay options during sports broadcasts. As part of the proposal, Intel also confirmed deals with ESPN and Red Bull Media House.

Intel has traditionally been thought of as a semi-conductor manufacturer, but its announcements at CES 2016 clearly indicate that it has set its sights on emerging, innovative consumer technologies.

"There is a rapidly growing role for technology that is at once transformative, unprecedented and accessible," Krzanich explained. "With people choosing experiences over products more than ever before, Intel technology is a catalyst to making amazing new experiences possible, and ultimately improving the world in which we live."

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Ken Wolter