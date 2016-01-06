HP beefs up Spectre X360 and Pavilion X2 laptops

The PC manufacturer HP has announced at CES 2016 larger versions of both its Spectre X360 and Pavilion X2 products, both of which are due out in February 2016.

The new upgraded Spectre X360 laptop will feature a larger 15.6-inch 4K diagonal touchscreen display, which is capable of resolution up to 3,820 x 2,160 and is designed for customers to create and consume multi-media. HP Spectre customer’s will also get to choose their processor type and the size of their solid state storage. The options are an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, with an up-to-512GB solid-state drive, and an optional Intel Iris GPU and audio from Bang & Olufsen.

There is also an OLED display option for the 13.3-inch diagonal HP Spectre X360, which provides a brighter screen for viewing video media. This upgraded version of the Spectre X360 will be available through selected resellers, with a starting price of $1,150.

“Screen quality - including resolution, brightness and contrast – are increasingly important to customers creating and viewing rich media content on their personal systems, and PCs are no exception,” said Louis Perrin, director,consumer products, Personal Systems EMEA, HP Inc. “To deliver experiences that amaze, HP is bringing OLED and 4K displays as an option on the new HP Spectre x360 13.3” and 15.6” convertible PCs, respectively.”

Similarly, the Pavilion X2, which is the smaller of the two products, is getting a boost from a 10-inch to a 12-inch display. In addition, HP is also offering upgraded solid-state drives up to 256GB — which is a big increase on the previous model, which maxes out at 64GB.

HP offers its customers of the Pavilion x2 laptops a choice of processors, in addition there is a choice of solid-state-drives but the two appear to be linked. For example, on the larger Pavilion X2 it appears to be tied to which solid-state drive option that the customer’s select. If the customer wants the 256GB SSD version, they need to have an Intel Core M solution. Otherwise, the choice is limited to the Intel Atom for solid-state drives up to 128GB.

The Pavilion X2 with this new upgraded 12-inch screen and SSD isn’t launching until February 7, when it will be available online and at select retailers for $500.