Intel Security and AirWatch lead the charge on mobile protection

Intel Security has expanded its partnership with VMWare's enterprise mobility subsidiary AirWatch, placing a greater emphasis on mobile security initiatives.

The two companies aim to help organisations cope with the numerous security issues posed by mobile devices, as well as integrating enterprise protection across PCs, operating systems, networks and the cloud.

Data protection, threat detection and prevention and security management will be the three key areas of focus, with a key aspect of the partnership being to correlate threat event information in order to improve incident visibility and faster response times in the enterprise environment.

Noah Wasmer, vice president of mobile engineering and product management for end-user computing at VMWare said: "To drive mobile business transformation, organisations need the foundational security elements they already leverage across their enterprise to work seamlessly across their mobility assets."

As part of the extended partnership, Intel Security and AirWatch have joined each other's respective mobile security initiatives, the Intel Security Innovation Alliance and the AirWatch Mobile Security Alliance.

D. J. Long, head of the Intel Security Innovation Alliance, commented: "The VMware and Intel Security partnership is an integral part of our mobile security strategy and is an important step toward improving our mutual customers' threat defence lifecycle and providing better data protection, regardless of where that data resides or travels."

