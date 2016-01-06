Intel's Curie module set to arrive this quarter

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich announced new details today at CES 2016 in Las Vegas regarding the button-sized wearable hardware module, Curie. The Intel Curie module features 32-bit Intel Quark SE SoC, (system on a Chip) and runs for extended periods on a coin-sized battery.

Intel unveiled the Curie SoC module a year ago, and demonstrated it through a partnership with BMX to develop the first smart BMX bike. Curie was able to measure through sensors on the seat and handlebars of the bike the speed and movement metrics. However, now the button sized SoC module is being used on athletic sports clothing to bring the same analytical capabilities to all athletes. “We believe it will change how athletes are judged, how they train,” Krzanich said.

However, it isn’t just athletes that Intel are targeting the Curie to, as they have also entered a collaboration partnership with Lady Gaga in a bid to advance its role in the next generation of computing. Krzanich said, “this project will showcase technology through creativity at the highest level” that will be shown off during the Grammy Awards in February 2016. You will all literally be blown away,”

Intel were more specific regards another sporting collaboration effort with ESPN, which will start with the X Games in Aspen in 2016. Intel plans that the low power Intel Curie module will be integrated into the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle and Men’s Snowboard Big Air competitions, where it will help to provide real-time data on athlete performance on in-air rotations, jump height, jump distance, speed, and force on landing.

The Intel Curie module features Bluetooth Low Energy and a 6-axis combo sensor that includes accelerometers and gyroscopes. Furthermore, The Intel Curie module comes with a complete software platform that includes Intel IQ Software kits to make it easier to create applications even faster.

Intel says that Curie, the button sized module, will begin shipping this quarter and will cost less than $10.