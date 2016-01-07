2016 predictions: The future landscape of enterprise IT

BYOD Management: It Will Get Worse Before it Gets Better

With Gartner predicting that half of employers globally will require employees to bring their own device for work purposes by 2017, the enterprise will need to prepare for formatting inconsistencies, security holes and the potential for software audits – calling into question the cost-effectiveness of executing BYOD policies.

Enterprises will need to implement new security measures, tracking installments and increasing use of cloud software, before the trend’s full potential can be realised.

Maturation of the Internet of Enterprise Things

This year saw the birth of the Internet of Enterprise Things with smart devices entering the workplace for the first time, and in 2016 we will watch it mature as IoT technology spreads through the business lifecycle, from manufacturing hubs to the scions of Silicon Valley. Companies will seek ways to manage, secure and operate non-traditional IT assets as the IoT industry explodes and becomes immersed throughout the enterprise.

Increasing Focus on Software Security

As the annual number of data breaches continues to grow, companies will look for new solutions to take proactive measures to protect themselves. Many corporations are using software that is past its end-of-life support date, putting them at increased risk of a hack. In 2016, C-level executives will refocus their cybersecurity strategy to identify vulnerable software still in the enterprise and take steps to eliminate it.

IT Enterprises See Technology Adoption as a Risky Business

Today’s technology environment is bringing constant innovation, but its fast-paced nature – coupled with the economic ups and downs of the past decade – has made companies increasingly hesitant to take on the risk of adopting fledgling technologies. But the extent of this defensive posture is approaching its peak, getting in the way of innovation and limiting its benefits. In 2016, the level of risk avoidance practiced in IT decisions will begin to scale back as organisations realise there is no reward without some inherent risk.

The Rising Profile of the Chief Data Officer

Traditionally relegated to the wings, the CDO has taken on an increasingly vital role within enterprise IT just as data has become a central focus, and in 2016 this trend will lead to a significant restructuring of the C-suite.

To extract maximum value from this analytics-, security- and asset-focused role, the CDO should report directly to the Chief Information Security officer – a position that itself needs to have a direct line to the CEO to recognise the importance of better data for security and for an organisation’s overall IT posture.

Walker White, President of BDNA

