28 DevOps and Continuous Delivery reference architectures

People want to get going with DevOps or Continuous Delivery, but need a place to start. Others are already on their way, but need some validation of their choices. A few months ago, I published the first volume of DevOps and Continuous Delivery reference architectures which has now been viewed over 50,000 times on SlideShare (it’s free to download…no registration required). Three things helped people in the deck: (1) the reference architectures, (2) links to the sources for each architecture attached to each slide, and (3) no marketing fluff.

Volume 1 of DevOps and Continuous Delivery Reference Architectures can be found here.

To continue to help people on their DevOps and Continuous Delivery journeys, I've now compiled Volume 2 of the reference architectures. You can view the deck on SlideShare, download it (again…no registration required), and share it with others. Have a look and let me know what you think.

Volume 2 of DevOps and Continuous Delivery Reference Architectures can be found here.

Earlier this month, I moderated a discussion with Dave Farley, co-author of seminal book Continuous Delivery, and Curtis Yanko and Brian Dawson. All three shared their views as experienced practitioners on why these reference architectures are resonating with the CD/DevOps community. Check it out when you get a minute.

As I did with Volume 1, if you have a reference architecture that you would like to share, I would be happy to add it into Volume 2 with full attribution to you. We have added 14 with the support of the DevOps community. Just ping me in the comments section or reach out to me @weekstweets.

Derek Weeks, VP and DevOps Advocate at Sonatype