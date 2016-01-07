Dell's $4 billion sale of Perot Systems creeps closer

Sources are reporting that French IT outsourcing firm Atos is close to agreeing a $4 billion acquisition of Dell's IT outsourcing services unit, Perot Systems.

According to Re/code, Atos has offered around $4.2 billion for Perot and is currently the front-runner after Tata Consultancy Services - a subsidiary of India’s 147-year-old Tata Group - walked away from the deal earlier this week.

American firm Cognizant Technology Solutions and Japan’s NTT Data have also reportedly entered and then left the running for Perot but, as reported by Re/code: "the situation remains fluid and could still change."

Perot Systems was founded by Ross Perot - the onetime US presidential candidate - and its customers include various government agencies and healthcare provider.

Dell bought Perot Systems for $3.9 billion in 2009 and is reportedly looking for around $5 billion for any sale in order to help write off some of the dept it acquired during its record-breaking $67 billion purchase of EMC in October.

Dell and Atos representatives have so far declined to comment.