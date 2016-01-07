Microsoft partners with Rambus to explore quantum computing

Researchers at Microsoft are partnering with Rambus in order to evaluate the future memory requirements of quantum computing.

The two technology firms will share their resources and expertise in order to determine the types of computer architecture that will provide the biggest improvement to memory capabilities and overall system performance. Gary Bronner, vice president of Rambus Labs said that existing architectures are struggling to meet the increasing demands of real-time data consumption.

“[This] is driving the need to explore new high-performance, energy-efficient computer systems,” he said. “By working with Microsoft on this project, we can leverage our vast expertise in memory systems to identify new architectural models.”

Microsoft is keen to explore both theoretical and experimental approaches to creating quantum computers, as well as any associated hardware and software. However it remains unlikely that consumers will be able to get their hands on a quantum computer anytime soon.

Quantum computers uses quantum particles, usually electrons, to process huge numbers of calculations simultaneously as the result of a physical phenomenon known as quantum superposition. This means that you can achieve far greater computational power than with digital computers. However, creating a working quantum computer has proven a challenge for scientists.

Google is working in partnership with NASA and D-Wave to create its own quantum computer, so it is not surprising that Microsoft is also entering this space. The company that is able to create the first commercially available quantum computer could potentially dominate the computing market, particularly within certain industries, due to the speed and performance benefits offered by the technology.

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Danor Aharon