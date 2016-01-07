Samsung launches Chromebook 3 to appease Chrome OS demands

If you are in the market for a new laptop, you will probably target a Windows 10 variant. You know what? That's a smart choice. Microsoft's operating system has a ton of cool programs and apps available for it.

The problem? There is a lot of malware targeting it too. With that said, if everything you do is on the web - social media, web surfing, and email to name a few - maybe Google's Chrome OS is the better choice. While limited compared to Windows, it is arguably safer. Chromebooks are often less expensive too.

Today, citing high consumer demand for Chrome OS, Samsung announces its all-new 11.6-inch Chromebook 3. This compact and beautiful laptop features a keyboard that looks absolutely amazing. Unfortunately, the rest of the package is a bit ho-hum.

"The Chromebook 3 was built for mobile use, with features that make it perfect for carrying between rooms, meetings or classes. It weighs just over 2.5 pounds, is comfortable to hold and was designed for improved grip, reducing worry when juggling books, bags or other items along with the Chromebook. A reinforced metal body adds durability against drops and spills, adding peace of mind while on-the-go. For ultimate productivity, the ergonomic keyboard creates a better typing experience, with UL certified curved keycaps, while the display’s 180-degree hinge makes sharing content effortless", says Samsung.

Gary Riding, senior vice president, Mobile Computing at Samsung Electronics America says, "we're seeing more and more people flocking to Chromebooks as families, students and other consumers seek out easy-to-use, highly portable and affordable laptops as resources for personal use, education and even work. Samsung recognised that demand when we launched the first-ever Chromebook in 2011. We're continuing to keep up with evolving consumer needs with this new iteration, which offers even more convenient features that solve consumers' pain points, like all day battery life and fast charging capabilities".

Samsung shares the following specs.

Beautiful design and keyboard aside, the rest of the specifications are nothing spectacular. Sometimes it feels like Chromebook specs are carved in stone, unchanging from prior years. Small low-resolution screen, Celeron processor, 16GB storage, 2 or 4GB of RAM, a yawn-worthy checklist . With the exception of schools which may need to target low-cost machines for a tight budget, this would be a hard machine for which to get excited or truly recommend.

Like many products revealed at CES, there is no pricing available. With that said, Samsung does reveal availability as "early 2016". What early means is not totally known, but I would guess some point in quarter one.

Are Chromebook manufacturers being too conservative with their Chromebook specs? Sound off in the comments.