Samsung makes no compromises with new Notebook 9 laptops

At CES 2016, Samsung has debuted two laptops that will be making up the company's Notebook 9 line. These new ultrabooks are thin, incredibly light and could even be the company's response to LG's Gram line of laptops which were released last year.

Samsung has decided to release both a 13.3-inch and a 15-inch version of the Notebook 9, with the 13.3-inch version weighing just 0.84 kg and the 15-inch version weighing 1.29 kg. The company has managed to make the smaller version of their laptop weigh even less than LG's Gram, which weighs 0.98 kg.

The Notebook 9 is taking full advantage of Intel's new Skylake processors and can be upgraded all the way to a Core i7 CPU. The 15-inch version's SSD can be upgraded to 256GB and the 13.3-inch can be upgraded up to 128GB. The RAM of both models can be expanded up to 8GB. Samsung has limited the displays of its Notebook 9 line to 1080p resolution most likely in effort to improve battery life without adding more weight or thickness to the devices.

In an attempt to prepare the 15-inch Notebook 9 for the future, Samsung has made the wise choice to include a USB-C port. Fast-charging has also been added to the larger model. The 13.3-inch model lacks these features but makes up for them with increased portability.

This week marked Samsung's first reveal of these new ultrabooks which will be making up the Notebook 9 line and the company has yet to set a release date or to fix the price for either model. Battery life statistics and a few other key specs were left out as well.

So far though it seems that Samsung has designed two thin and lightweight laptops that will be able to hold their own against other ultrabooks.