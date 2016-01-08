Samsung and Microsoft partner up on IoT Initiatives

Samsung, the world biggest manufacturer of mobile phones that run on Google’s Android platform, today announced entering a strategic partnership with Microsoft to develop IoT devices using the Windows 10 platform.

This is not the first time that Samsung and Microsoft have partnered, as they have already been working together for some 30 years on Windows devices, said Terry Myerson, VP of Microsoft’s Windows devices.

However, this latest development is new and underscores a couple of things. One is that Samsung sees itself as a producer of devices, a chip maker, a device maker and a service provider, which is part of the company’s “IoTivity” strategy rather than being a platform maker, hence the partnership with Microsoft.

Secondly, it does beg the question why not Android, as this is the platform so successfully leveraged by Samsung in the mobile pone and tablet market place. Perhaps some of the rumours about tensions between Samsung and Google may have some weight after all and this is Samsung making a statement of intent that it is not necessarily locked into Android.

Myerson took the opportunity of being on stage at CES 2016 to highlight a new Windows 10-based tablet, the Galaxy TabPro S and drawing a link between it and the IoT news.

“With Windows 10, both companies wanted to do something great together, and we showcased the new Samsung Galaxy TabPro S, along with our shared vision for future innovation together across the entire Internet of Things,” Myerson noted in a Microsoft blog post about the new IoT deal.

However, notably Myerson did not mention Windows 10 IoT Core and its role in the Samsung/Microsoft IoT initiatives, perhaps because presently Windows 10 IoT core is only available on non-Samsung devices.