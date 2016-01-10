SMS: From strength to strength in 2016

SMS is already a well-established technology. It’s got a variety of use cases and developers around the world have taken advantage of its universal nature to introduce a number of clever services and tools.

However, in 2016 we’re going to see the potential of SMS skyrocket, spanning everything from more widespread integration with the health care providers to improve patient care to the use of SMS as a delivery mechanism for IoT and wearables.

The growth of A2P SMS is a key driver behind this and is responsible for the step-change in the industry’s recognition of SMS as a flexible and robust communications channel for a wide range of uses. Thanks to SMS API developers and advanced coding techniques, 2016 is going to be the year that SMS becomes easier to integrate into online and mobile apps, most notably for improved account security through two-factor authentication.

With A2P SMS growth rates showing no signs of slowing down, next year will see more mobile operators uncover the hidden value of SMS as a viable revenue stream. We’re going to see the relationship between mobile operators and messaging providers keep shifting, as operators adopt a new approach to deliver branded A2P SMS services in response to an influx in customer demand.

The next 12 months will see operators lean more heavily on the expertise and skillset of mobile messaging providers, with these players taking an active role in managing the business of A2P SMS for operators through a delivery model known as Business-as-a-Service.

Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip

Image source: Shutterstock/ArchMan