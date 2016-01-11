Gaming piracy on the way out, according to Chinese cracking group

According to a prominent Chinese cracking group 3DM, the age-old battle between developers and crackers - who for decades have waged war upon each other - may soon be coming to an end.

3DM has a great deal of expertise in breaking game DRM, including last year’s Dragon Age Inquisition. The group’s founder, Bird Sister (aka Phoenix) recently stated that the team has had no luck cracking the latest version of Denuvo, a fairly niche but apparently extremely effective DRM technology.

DRM technology, is Digital Restrictions Management, which is the practice of imposing technological restrictions that control what users can do with digital media. When a program is designed to prevent you from copying or sharing a game, reading an ebook on another device, or playing a single-player game without an Internet connection, you are being restricted by DRM.

In a response to the length of time it has taken to crack Just Cause 3, Bird Sister stated the following: "Recently, many people have asked about cracks for Just Cause 3, so here is a centralised answer to this question. The last stage is too difficult and Jun [cracking guy] nearly gave up, but last Wednesday I encouraged him to continue. I still believe that this game can be compromised. But according to current trends in the development of encryption technology, in two years time I’m afraid there will be no free games to play in the world."

However, even if cracking isn’t wiped out it’s possible that it might take progressively longer for titles to be cracked post-launch.

From a developer standpoint, this would be almost as good — most games generate the majority of their sales in the first few months, so a game that took six months to crack would likely earn most of the revenue it was going to earn anyway.

