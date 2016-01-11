ISPs worried about the Snooper's Charter

Another day, another information regarding the Snooper's Charter pops up.

This time, it is the Internet service providers who are voicing their condemnation of the proposed bill.

According to a news report by IT Pro, chairman of the Internet Service Providers Association, James Blessing, told the Parliament’s Science and Technology Committee the ISPs are "very concerned” about the bill.

“We are very concerned,” he said. “The whole idea of an internet connection record does not exist as far as internet service providers are concerned. We do not have an internet connection record.”

“We do not store information about what our customers do online in this particular way. It is not clear from the bill what constitutes a connection record.”

He added: “If you want to get at the URL someone is visiting, you need to open the packet, inspect it, take information out and then throw data away, which makes the whole processing of those records even more complicated and prone to mistakes.”

Last week, four major tech companies – Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Yahoo, joined the developers of the anonymous browser Tor in condemning the Snooper's Charter, a proposed bill which would basically allow the government access to people’s digital data.

Parliament’s Science and Technology Committee will soon analyse if the technology to support Snooper's Charter exists.

Members of Parliament will have to evaluate how much it would cost ISPs to keep user’s data for a year, and what the consequences of such actions would be.