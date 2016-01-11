Police arrest alleged ATM hackers

Romanian police have arrested eight people, accused of infecting ATM machines with malware, allowing them to steal money from them.

According to a news report by ZDNet, the police said the group stole €200,000 (£149,430), and was hacking ATM machines in Romania, Germany, France, Norway, Sweden, Poland and Hungary.

The group used a Trojan called Tyupkin, identified in 2014 by Kaspersky Lab.

Here's what the group did: it used a bootable CD with the malware on ATM machines, outside of banks and offices, on ATM machines with CD-ROMS.

It then installed the malware which hands them the control of the PIN pad, allowing them to cash out. The group allegedly took €900 (£672) on each hit. The Trojan also shuts down any internet connection the ATM machine had, in order to prevent it from triggering any sort of alarm, and deletes itself after use.

The group also used adhesive tape to cover the alarm sensor.

At first, the group was careful, but later became more confident and reckless. The police said it operated on weekends only, using workdays to probably plan their next attack.

"Over the past few years, we've seen a major increase in ATM attacks using malicious software. The sophisticated cybercrime aspect of these cases illustrates how offenders are constantly identifying new ways to evolve their methodologies to commit crimes," Europol deputy director operations Wil van Gemert said in a statement.

"To match these new technologically-savvy criminals, it's essential, as it was done in this case, that law enforcement agencies cooperate with their counterparts via Europol to share information and collaborate on transnational investigations."