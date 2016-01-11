Samsung shifts focus from mobile to IoT devices

Consumer demand for smart phones has slowed in recent years due to the fact that many consumers are satisfied with their current phones and are content to skip this year's flagship devices.

Many handset manufacturers have also begun to release budget oriented phones that still appeal to consumers taste. As a result of this slowdown in the smartphone market, Samsung has decided to shift its focus to IoT devices, chips and displays.

The company came to this year's CES hoping to entice consumers into adopting the new connected devices it has developed that will enable the dream of a smart home to come to fruition. Qualcomm and many other manufacturers are using smartphones to control their smart homes but Samsung has decided to differentiate itself from its competitors by using its TV platform as the centerpiece of its smart home.

In 2014, Samsung acquired the connected home platform SmartThings. The company will be embedding the SmartThings Hub into its Smart TVs so they can market them as IoT ready. The SmartThings hub is now able to control all of Samsung's devices in addition to more than 200 compatible third party devices including security cameras and door locks. This will allow the company's TVs to act as a dashboard for its IoT devices and will offer consumers an easy way to monitor, manage, and interact with the connected devices in their household.

Samsung will also be able to distance themselves from Google since the TVs and some of the wearables are powered by the Tizen operating system. This will give the company an opportunity to further develop its own apps and ecosystem while relying less on Android.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / everything possible