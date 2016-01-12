Home devices leading the way in Windows 10 adoption

Windows 10 seems to be building a core user base very nicely, just as Microsoft said when it revealed last week that it now runs on 200 million devices.

However, a study in the US suggests that most of those devices are in homes, not offices.

The study, is based on US government data, expressed as each Windows version's percentage share of the total of Windows traffic reaching federal web sites.

What the study revealed was that Monday to Friday traffic was dominated by Windows 7 machines circa 70 per cent of all traffic visiting US federal sites, with the remaining 30 per cent consisting of XP, Windows 8 an 10. However what is of interest is at weekends the proportions changed with Windows 7 traffic dropping considerably whilst windows XP, 8 and 10 rose sharply. This trend was most noticeable during the festive holidays when most businesses were closed.

Microsoft won't be too upset by these revelations, as it knows that businesses are expected to take longer to migrate to a new operating system than consumers, what with all the complications that accompany a large-scale move. After all it took years to persuade businesses to upgrade from the flagship product XP – indeed most had to be forced to by Microsoft stopping support for its beloved product.

Microsoft is, however, doing its best to move things along by adopting tactics such as stopping pre-loaded versions of Windows 7 and discontinuing support for Internet explorer.

