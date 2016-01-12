HPE opens hub in London to help businesses grow

A new customer hub spawned in London today, one which aims to help businesses grow through the use of new technology.

The Customer Engagement Centre (CEC) is a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) project and, according to the company’s press release, the first of its kind in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa).

The hub focuses on four aspects of technology in service of business growth: transforming to hybrid infrastructure, data-driven organisations, digital enterprises protection and workspace productivity.

HPE says hybrid infrastructure “optimises performance”, while data-driven organisations can use big data to allow faster decision making and boost customer satisfaction.

Digital enterprises protection offers greater security from cyber-threats, and workplace productivity creates “best-in-class” experience for employees, customers and partners.

Peter Ryan, HPE’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director for EMEA, said: “With technology transforming businesses and entire industries at an unprecedented pace, our duty is to help customers apply the power of technology to unlock the potential of their ideas. We see the EMEA region as one of the world’s most dynamic technological hubs and fertile environments for this revolution, hence our decision to create the first CEC outside of the US in London.”

The company also added that the UK is an extremely important market, as it is HPE’s second largest market globally.

Last month, HPE hosted Discover – its largest annual customer and partner event – in London, and according to the press release, Discover will be making a return to UK’s capital this year, from November 29 to December 1.