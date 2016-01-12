UK companies falling short on DevOps

According to a new study sponsored by CA Technologies and conducted in partnership with Freeform Dynamics, more than two-thirds of UK organisations claim they have broadly implemented DevOps or have done so in selected areas of the business.

However, only 11 per cent of UK organisations have implemented DevOps across at least six different business areas.

The study highlights the essential attributes for DevOps success, grouped in three main areas: a business-led approach, skilled and collaborative IT resources and the adoption of key controls. UK organisations are currently fallling short in all these areas.

The survey reveals that with regards these three essential attributes, 84 per cent of UK organisations agree it is important to have IT and business alignment in relation to current or potential DevOps related activities, but only 36 per cent have this in place. Furthermore, some 87 per cent agree it is important to have the relevant IT skills in place, but only 24 per cent currently do so.

Also in terms of having the right controls in place, 85 per cent agree it is important to deal with the security and compliance challenges surrounding the DevOps methodology, but only 20 per cent have already achieved this.

However, there is no question about the demand for the DevOps methodology among UK organisations. More than two-thirds (67 per cent) have broadly implemented DevOps.

“This study reveals that UK organisations are missing out on the opportunities heralded by the application economy, because they are failing to adopt a fluid and experimental approach to product and service development,” says Ritu Mahandru, VP Solution Sales, CA Technologies. “Digital interaction with customers, partners and suppliers increasingly takes place through applications, apps and online services.

"To innovate new customer experiences, be more agile and grow revenues, UK organisations require a much more rapid and continuous delivery of value to create competitive advantage, while simultaneously allowing IT to become more responsive and efficient.”