Businesses still sticking to paper, despite costs

Another research into office habits has shown that people really don’t want a paperless office, and still rely heavily on the good old-fashioned pen and paper.

The research was conducted by M-Files Corporation, a provider of enterprise information management (EIM) solutions, and it shows that the majority of UK’s small businesses still use a mixture of hard copies and electronic formats.

The research showed that 77 per cent of UK businesses still store their data in a paper format, while 58 per cent combine both paper and electronic documents.

There’s a ‘stubborn’ 19 per cent, going for the paper format alone, the company said in a press release.

Despite still sticking to paper, more than half of companies said their businesses needed to access information remotely, either from a laptop or a mobile device.

Among the main reasons why electronic documents are used are operational efficiency, space optimisation and cost reduction, while 95 per cent said businesses needed to keep the documents securely for a number of years for regulatory reasons.

“Over the past few decades, the transition from paper to electronic document management has not solved the issue of being able to quickly find the documents we need,” said Julian Cook, Director of UK Business, M-Files.

“All too often companies have just migrated their existing paper filing systems into digital form, and as a result are still suffering from the same drags on productivity. Yet in our world of immediacy, we need the right information when we need it.”