CWA strikes again with another high-profile hack

The group that flies under the name “Crackas with Attitude” or more simply CWA, which sprung to prominence last year when breaking into the CIA’s Directors AOL email account, has seemingly stuck again.

This time though the hapless victim is the Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper.

Back in October “Crackas with Attitude” broke into CIA John Brennan’s email account and apparently gained access to some interesting tools and portals used by US law enforcement agencies. Such was the concern that the FBI raised an alert warning other government officials of the attack and potential risks.

On this occasion, it seems the CWA group has gained access to not just James Clapper’s email account but also his telephone, and his wife’s email. A representative for CWA, called “Cracka” claimed that when in control of Clapper’s Verizon FiOS account they redirected all his incoming calls to the “Free Palestine Movement”.

This is of course in line with CWA's previous mode of operation as last year they also claimed their actions were in support of the Free Palestinian cause.

However, Cracka also opined that he didn’t think that Clapper even knew he had been hacked. Though, a spokesman for the Office of National Intelligence, Brian Hale, later confirmed the hack to Motherboard. Hale said, “We’re aware of the matter and we reported it to the appropriate authorities.”

