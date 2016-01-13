Global PC shipments declined in Q4 2015

PC shipments worldwide have continued to decline in the fourth quarter of 2015, and now that the year is behind us, Gartner has an overall report on the state of PC sales.

According to the analyst, there have been 75.7 million PC units shipped in the fourth quarter of 2015, which represents a 8.3 per cent drop looking at the same period a year before.

In a year as a whole, 288.7 million PCs were shipped, yet again an 8 per cent drop year-on-year.

Lenovo was the company to survive the year the best – with a lesser drop than the industry average, which helped the company extend its market dominance. In Q4, 20.3 per cent of worldwide shipments belonged to the Chinese company.

For 2016, Gartner predicts a somewhat better situation. The sales will continue to drop, but only 1 per cent compared to 2015, and might even turn positive in late 2016.

“The fourth quarter of 2015 marked the fifth consecutive quarter of worldwide PC shipment decline,” said Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner. “Holiday sales did not boost the overall PC shipments, hinting at changes to consumers’ PC purchase behaviour. On the business side, Windows 10 generally received positive reviews, but as expected, Windows 10 migration was minor in the fourth quarter as many organisations were just starting their testing period.”

“All regions registered a decrease in shipments. Currency devaluation issues continued to impact EMEA, Latin America and Japan,” Ms Kitagawa said. “Collectively EMEA, Japan and Latin America saw their markets reduced by nearly 10 per cent in 2015.”

Gartner's full report can be found on this link.