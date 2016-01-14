Customer satisfaction fundamental priority in the IT industry

Customer satisfaction will be the number one priority in the IT industry this year, a new survey suggests.

The survey, conducted by IT Service Management firm Axios Systems, says 2016 will be a crucial year for process optimization, self-service and IT/business needs alignment.

These three processes will ultimately lead to better customer satisfaction, a press release following the survey suggests, leading to less cost and more profits.

“When IT aligns its objectives with the long-term goals of the wider business, a new level of customer satisfaction can be achieved with key stakeholders and all end users,” it says.

“The new year is an ideal time for CIOs and other IT leaders to review organizational priorities and challenges. We’re committed to supporting these leaders with timely and relevant research designed to help strengthen their organizational IT maturity, which translates into a greater opportunity to secure competitive advantage by becoming more efficient and cost-effective,” said Tasos Symeonides, CEO of Axios System.

“We’re not just talking about IT, but each and every department engaged in service delivery, be it HR, Finance, Procurement, etc. This guidance is part of our dedication to developing great service management in virtually every industry and sector around the world.”

IT leaders will face a unique challenge in 2016 – they will need to become “catalysts for positive organizational change”, the survey suggests. Through creating new services, closely related to the firm’s strategy, businesses can expect an increase in user satisfaction.