Seagate unveils 8TB NAS hard drive for SMBs

In an attempt to better cater to small and medium businesses, Seagate has revealed an 8TB hard drive designed for network attached storage (NAS) devices. The company claims that it is the largest option currently available to meet the needs of businesses that require a great deal of storage capability in a small space.

The Seagate NAS HDD 8TB will come in a 3.5 inch form factor with a Serial ATA 6Gbps interface. Since the storage capacity of the drive has increased this will allow users to add a great deal of more storage into their current NAS systems without being required to buy additional costly enclosures.

In 2014, Seagate was the first company to release an 8TB hard drive. This latest model is based around the same technology used in that drive but it is now has additional features which make it ideal for use in NAS systems. These features include backup and disaster recovery, print and file servers, multimedia storage, archiving, and file sharing.

Seagate is offering these new drives in a variety of sizes including a 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, 4TB, 6TB and 8TB option. They will also have a 180TB per year workload rate limit and will last an average of one million hours before failure. Seagate is including a three-year limited warranty with its new NAS drives and an optional Rescue Data Recovery service will be available to help protect against potential data loss.

Asustor, Qnap, Synology and Thecus have qualified the NAS HDD 8TB as compatible with their NAS products. The NAS HDD 8TB will cost £319 and will be available at the end of Q1 2016.