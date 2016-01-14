Seagate unveils first 10TB enterprise capacity HDD

Seagate is looking to increase its presence in the data centre business as it unveils a new hard disk drive.

The Seagate Enterprise 3.5 Capacity HDD offers 10TB of storage and, according to the company's press release following the announcement, the disk is quiet and energy-efficient.

It uses the 3.5-inch CRM design, and incorporates seven platters and 14 heads. The drive is sealed in helium which, as the company says, creates a turbulence-free environment, "decreasing both friction and resistance on the platters and delivering the industry’s lowest power/TB ratio and weight specifications for a 10TB HDD”.

The disk also offers 25 per cent more density, the company said, which helps increase petabytes per rack.

“More and more data centers are being put into operation as a result of data growing at an exponential rate. With this in mind, we are laser focused on lowering our TCO and confident the new Seagate Enterprise Capacity 3.5 HDD can help us with this endeavor,” said Li Shu, senior expert technical support for storage and research and development, at Alibaba. “We value the drives winning combination of higher storage capacities, increased performance and low power consumption— making it a win-win for both us and our customers.”

Next to IoT and wearables, Cloud has become one of the most important business opportunities in the past couple of years, to the point where it can make or break a business.

As Jonathan Bridges recently wrote here, IT will no longer be seen as a catalogue of services but as a collection of application environments that are monitored for usage and broken down by departments within the business.