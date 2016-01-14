Vodafone and SP Energy Networks sign a £76m deal

Vodafone and ScottishPower Energy Networks have signed an agreement under which the British telecom company will upgrade and manage SP Energy Networks’ systems for monitoring and malfunction identification.

The deal is worth €100 million (£76m), and will last four years. Vodafone will handle SP Energy Networks’ distribution network which covers 3.55 million households and businesses in the country.

In a press release following the deal, Vodafone said it will “operate and enhance” remote monitoring data systems across 110,000 km of overhead lines and underground cables.

The region covers Central and Southern Scotland, Merseyside and North Wales.

Moreover, Vodafone will assist SP Energy Networks to implement new technologies and green energy sources. The British telecom will also analyse any gathered data.

Vodafone Global Enterprise Chief Executive Jan Geldmacher said, “A world-class power distribution network relies on world-class digital communications to function effectively. We welcome the opportunity to work with ScottishPower in support of the company’s plans to meet the long-term needs of its customers.”

SP Energy Networks Chief Executive Officer, Frank Mitchell, added, “This is a major contract that is designed to enhance our network operations and ultimately benefit our 3.5 million customers. We look forward to working with Vodafone who will provide communications systems that will help us to manage the day-to-day reliability of our network and plan for the future.”