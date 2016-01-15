Brits for mass surveillance, following terror attacks

This is turning out to be quite a mantra: another day, another Snooper’s Charter news.

This time, a new survey suggests that people might actually be in favour of the surveillance bill, following the recent terrorist attacks.

According to a survey by broadband and internet information website Broadband Genie, 63 per cent of people support the Investigatory Powers Bill, also known as Snooper’s Charter.

More importantly, 27 per cent said they had changed their mind following recent terrorist threats and attacks.

But just because they seem to be for the bill, it doesn’t mean they’re completely happy with what the bill is proposing at the moment. One of the things UK’s broadband users aren’t happy with is providers being required to keep web browsing history for 12 months – users don’t trust providers to keep this data safe.

Rob Hilborn, Head of Strategy at Broadband Genie, says: “The public are quite rightly concerned with their web history being stored by service providers for this length of time, especially considering the high profile attacks on TalkTalk and Vodafone last year. It’s imperative the government addresses how it plans to minimise the risk of this sensitive personal information being stolen.”

It is also important who has access to that data, as the government (2.55) and local councils (2.31) scored extremely low. On the other hand, partners (3.82), family members (3.47) and the police (3.37) seem to be trustworthy.

The bill does not permit local authorities to access web browsing history, and whoever breaks the law faces two years in jail.