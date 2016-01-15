Cloud Unified Communication to penetrate the market sixfold by 2020

New surveys are suggesting that the market penetration for newly shipped lines of Cloud Unified Communications will increase six times in the next five years.

According to a survey of global telecom service providers, conducted by BroadSoft, the market penetration will hit 41 per cent by 2020. By that year, the Cloud UC will grow three times in large enterprises, five times in SMBs and seven times in the midmarket segment.

Together with the growth Cloud Unified Communications, the survey also suggests the communications will become more mobile, with 42 per cent of respondents saying so.

We might even see the end of the email (finally), as 82 per cent say collaboration and messaging tools will shake up the email business – the rest believe email will remain the primary communication tool for businesses.

“Enterprise UCaaS is proving disruptive due to its superior value proposition – reduced complexity, lower total cost of ownership and greater productivity and mobility for the increasingly millennial and distributed workforce,” said Taher Behbehani, chief marketing officer, BroadSoft. “Importantly, this opportunity is not lost on service providers and industry leaders as 90% of survey respondents rate UCaaS/Hosted PBX as their preferred technology solution strategy, while only 10% are leading sales efforts with premise PBX.”

The survey included 129 global service providers and, as BroadSoft says, “industry leader respondents” in the Q4 of 2015.IT was conducted at BroadSoft Connections, the company’s annual users’ conference, which tackled the topic of business cloud adoption and mobile unified communications solutions.