Huawei and Ericsson to continue using each other's patents

As the battle for patents rages on, and tech giants are at each other’s throats on court, arguing who has the right to use what technology, two companies have extended their agreement to use each other’s patents without much hassle.

Those two companies are Ericsson and Huawei and they have, according to a recent press release, extended their global patent licence agreement that includes patents regarding wireless communication technology.

Under the agreement, the companies can access and implement each other’s essential patents, including the GSM, UMTS and LTE standards. The new agreement follows the old one – in case Huawei makes any money selling Ericsson’s technology, the latter will get royalty payment.

Jianxin Ding, Head of Global Intellectual Property of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., says: “We are pleased to extend our global cross license agreement with Ericsson. This new agreement reflects the two leading companies’ joint view that innovation and intellectual property rights shall be protected, and reasonable compensation for the implementation of intellectual property rights is vital to promoting technology innovation, sharing and standardizing technology, driving and accelerating industry evolution.”

Kasim Alfalahi, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson, says: “We are happy to see an extension of the agreement. The extension shows our commitment to drive innovation and industry development. In the future, everyone and everything will be connected through the Networked Society and Internet of Things. Our role is to drive this transformation, opening up new ways to innovate, to collaborate, and to empower people, business, and society”.

Further details of the agreement are confidential, the press release concludes.