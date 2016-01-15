Microsoft introduces Envision, the new event for business leaders

Microsoft has unveiled a new flagship event for business leaders called Microsoft Envision, which will launch in New Orleans on 4-6 April, 2016 and registration for the flag ship event is open now.

Microsoft Envision is designed to replace Microsoft Convergence as the premier event for business leaders such as CxOs and their senior department and functional leaders. Microsoft Envision is, according to Microsoft, for those who drive the future and position their organisations and business IT strategy for success in the new mobile and cloud centric world.

Envision therefore is targeted at business leaders and so attendees of Microsoft Envision should expect to gain insights and uncover solutions. More importantly attendees are likely to build connections and exchange ideas at the strategic visionary level.

Microsoft has revealed that the event In New Orleans will include:

Keynotes and interactive sessions with a broad slate of visionaries, experts and innovators

Functional and industry-specific content to provide relevant insights and solutions

Opportunities to build valuable connections that last beyond the event

Thankfully, for those of us with a less lofty position and a more practical than visionary perspective, Microsoft Ignite will continue and address the concerns and provide hands-on labs, demos and access to product experts.

Image credit: Flickr / Mike Mozart