Oracle hiring 1,400 salespeople for its cloud services

If you’re a salesman looking for work, you might be interested in hearing that Oracle is recruiting.

Not one, not two, but 1,400 people, tasked with selling their cloud business.

According to a recent press release, Oracle is looking to hire new workforce across the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa), which will be tasked with “fuelling the growth of the company’s cloud business throughout the region”.

The jobs will be available in six locations, four in Europe and two in the Middle East: Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Malaga (Spain), Prague (Czech Republic), Cairo (Egypt) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

You will need at least two or three years of experience, the press release adds, and you’ll also need to be “highly motivated”.

Besides hiring new staff, Oracle will also be opening new cloud sales centres in Amsterdam and Cairo, as well as new offices in Dubai, Dublin and Prague.

“These are exciting times for Oracle. We are extending our sales force to support our customers through their digital transformation. Starting today we are hiring 1,400 sharp, ambitious inside sales professionals across Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” said Oracle’s president, Loic Le Guisquet. “I want socially savvy, switched on individuals who can help customers respond to the digital imperative and make their businesses future proof. We’re looking for people who want to be relevant to the biggest trends shaping business and technology. Anybody looking to make a real impact with their career in technology should come and join Oracle, The Cloud Company.”

All those interested in applying should visit this site.