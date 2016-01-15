Wikipedia celebrates 15 years

As of today, the user-generated online encyclopedia Wikipedia is now 15 years old. The website has grown steadily since its launch in 2001 and it is now available in 280 different languages. The Pew Research Center has just released a new analysis of the most visited pages on Wikipedia by language.

Wikipedia receives more than 18 billion unique page views per month and the web tracking company Alexa.com ranks it as one of the most visited websites in the world. Over 20,000 new articles are added monthly and Wikipedia has a registered user base of 27 million. When it comes to the language in which entries are posted, the English version of Wikipedia receives the most traffic every year with, 97.2 billion page views in 2015. It is followed by the Japanese version of the site with 15 billion page views and the Spanish version with 14.3 billion page views.

On the English version of Wikipedia, the top entries that are searched for are those concerning current events, popular websites, and movies. The Japanese version contains more information related to pop culture. 7 out of 10 of the entries on Japanese Wikipedia are composed of entries on comics, movies, or music. Wikipedia's Spanish version puts a great deal of emphasis on sports including volleyball and basketball.

Through the Pew Research Center's analysis it was very clear how popular American television and movies are around the world. The Wikipedia entry about "The Force Awakens" was the sixth most popular in the English version. It also came in 10th on Italy's top ten list.

Wikipedia will likely continue to grow as it expands its content across more and more languages in the future.

