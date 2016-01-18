BlackBerry responds to Dutch police hack

Last week it was reported that a Dutch police unit succeeded in decrypting emails on certain BlackBerry devices, allowing police to read messages.

For a company that prides itself on providing a platform for secure communications, this is yet another kick in the teeth for a company struggling to stay relevant in today's mobile-driven world.

BlackBerry has now issued a full response on its blog site, saying: "There have been recent media reports that police-affiliated groups in the Netherlands have been able to ‘crack’ the encryption protecting e-mails and other data that are stored on BlackBerry devices.

"BlackBerry does not have any details on the specific device or the way that it was configured, managed or otherwise protected, nor do we have details on the nature of the communications that are claimed to have been decrypted.

"If such an information recovery did happen, access to this information from a BlackBerry device could be due to factors unrelated to how the BlackBerry device was designed, such as user consent, an insecure third party application, or deficient security behavior of the user.

"Furthermore, there are no backdoors in any BlackBerry devices, and BlackBerry does not store and therefore cannot share BlackBerry device passwords with law enforcement or anyone else. In other words, provided that users follow recommended practices, BlackBerry devices remain as secure and private as they have always been."