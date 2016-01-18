Fixstars releases the world's largest SSD

The adoption of SSDs in the workplace and amongst consumers has steadily increased as their prices have lowered and their capacity has increased.

To meet the growing need for SSDs with larger storage capacity, Fixstars has just revealed the world's largest SSD in a 13TB and 10TB capacity.

Fixstars SSD-13000M is a 2.5-inch drive with read speeds of up to 540MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 520MB/s. The drive will include an on-board temperature control system to prevent the drive from being damaged from heat. Fixstars is also offering an optional high durability mode which it says will triple the lifespan of the drive but at the cost of a reduced storage capacity of 6.5TB.

Both of the company's new drives will be priced rather steeply due to their enormous storage capacity for a solid state drive. The 13TB model of Fixstars SSD-13000M will most likely be priced around $13,000 when it launches next month in the US. This will put the cost of storage at around 1 dollar per gigabyte depending on the finalised price.

Fixstars new drives are far out of the reach of most consumers and prosumers and are instead targeted at the enterprise market and will be used for very heavy-duty workloads such as video processing.

However larger SSDs will eventually help bring down the prices of smaller drives allowing more consumers to reap the benefits of SSDs.

