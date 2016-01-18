Microsoft acquires Event Zero's analytics technology

In another push to make Skype for Businesses Online an even better solution, Microsoft has announced it has acquired reporting and analytics technology from Event Zero.

Corporate VP of Engineering at Skype for Business, Zig Serafin, announced the move, saying the acquisition will "allow us to expand and improve the built-in management tools for Skype for Business”.

As Microsoft pushes on, making Skype for Business Online an important tool in the office, the purchase was a logical move, knowing Event Zero provides its management software.

Users going for Microsoft’s calling and conferencing services will be able to utilize the Office 365 administration centre to assign phone numbers to other users fast. Moreover, reports of usage and other information will be available through the Call Quality Dashboard.

Serafin went on explaining how the company plans on extending the platform by integrating their monitoring, reporting and analytics capabilities into Skype for Business Online management tools.

“For example, partners will be able to more easily connect on-premises deployments they manage with Office 365 services, including hybrid deployments, provisioning of phones and other endpoints,” he wrote.

There have been people who have misinterpreted this information, thinking Microsoft acquired Event Zero.

“There has been confusion around this technology acquisition,” explains Kevin Kieller, UC Expert for UCStrategies, for UCStrategies.com. “Event Zero as a company will continue to exist. Microsoft has stated that it plans to use the reporting and analytics technologies purchased from Event Zero to enhance the Office 365 Skype for Business online reporting. Organizations that are running on-premises Skype for Business and looking for strong call quality diagnostics and reporting should continue to evaluate UC Commander from Event Zero as a solution.”