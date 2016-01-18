Phishing in the UK: alarming, but unsurprising

The number of phishing fraud victims in the UK rose 21 per cent in a year, a recent report by the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau and website Get Safe Online said.

According to the report, which can be found here, phishing takes up a quarter of all online crime in the UK, with victims losing up to £38,000 each.

Commenting on these findings, Raj Samani, CTO for Intel Security EMEA, said the figures are alarming, yet not surprising.

“Recent research from Intel Security exposed price points for stolen data bought and sold in cybercriminal marketplaces, finding the average estimated price for stolen credit and debit cards is $20 to $35 in the UK alone – cyber criminals are becoming increasingly savvy and its important consumers understand this threat is very much a reality,” Samani said in a written statement for ITPP.

He warned users to stay vigilant and question every email they receive, even if they seem legitimate.

“Brits must to be wary of unexpected emails, even if they are cited as being from a brand they are familiar with. Think twice before acting, calling up your bank directly if you’re concerned about anything before taking action. We have to make sure we stay one step ahead of the cyber criminals and caution is the best way forward here.”

According to the report, in UK citizens lost £325.3 million in six months to June last year. In 2015, UK citizens were tricked into giving away £174.4 million, a 23 per cent increase compared to 2013, when they lost £142 million.