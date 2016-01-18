Traditional education inadequate, youngsters believe

Today's youth has a positive view about the future and their role in it, however many young people believe that traditional education doesn't do enough to prepare them for their professional life.

These are the results of a recent poll commissioned by consulting firm Infosys.

The report, entitled Amplifying Human Potential: Education and Skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, was conducted by independent research agency Future Foundation and has polled 1,000 young people, aged 16 – 25, across Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In all of the countries, youngsters acknowledged the importance of technology skills in finding a good career opportunity – in both developing and developed countries, computer sciences subjects were key education tools for them.

However, traditional education does not provide enough, the report suggests, adding that young people had to seek additional knowledge in order to do their jobs.

“In the US, 45 per cent of those polled considered their academic education to be very or quite old-fashioned, and that it failed to support career goals, compared to 37 per cent in China,” the report says.

Seventy-seven per cent of polled youngsters in UK and Australia had to learn new skills, and in India that percentage was at 66.

“Young people around the world can see that new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, will enable them to reimagine the possibilities of human creativity, innovation and productivity,” said Dr. Vishal Sikka, CEO and Managing Director, Infosys.

“To empower these young people to thrive in this great digital transformation, our education systems must bring more focus to lifelong learning, experimentation and exploration - in addition to bringing computer science and technology more fundamentally into the curriculum.”

The full report can be found on this link.