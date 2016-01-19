App services are essential to business, F5 Networks says

The second annual State of the Application Delivery customer survey was released recently, and it goes to show just how much businesses are, and will be, using applications and cloud-based services.

According to the survey, released by F5 Networks, 44 per cent of businesses in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) use more than 200 applications every day. The number is expected to grow, as the survey asked if mobile applications were in focus of any IT spend in 2016, and 42 per cent responded positive.

Hybrid cloud is no longer ‘advanced’ tech – 30 per cent of EMEA businesses have a ‘cloud-first’ strategy, and cloud-based solutions are always taken into consideration before any IT investments.

And last, but of course not least, security focus is on protecting users, data and apps, with network firewalls and antivirus software holding the lead.

“Applications are vital to business success. Used by every employee, applications contribute to greater efficiency, lower costs, and increased margins,” said Karl Triebes, CTO and EVP of product development at F5. “Without the correct services to support applications, they won’t be available, secure, or fast enough to meet companies’ needs. The results of this year’s State of Application Delivery survey offer valuable insights into how customers are managing and implementing their application services within dynamic and complex IT environments.”

In addition to the survey, F5 executives will hold live panel sessions and a webinar to offer all interested more information about the data collected.

The first live panel session is on January 28, 2016, and will be hosted by F5’s CTO and EVP of product development, Karl Triebes. More information about the webinar can be found on this link.