Bett 2016 live blog: Innovations in education technology

The Bett 2016 conference kicks off tomorrow (20 January) at the ExCel Centre in London for four days of insight and exploration into the world of education technology.

We all know how fast technology develops these days, and the education industry is no exception. The rapid rate of innovation means it can be hard for schools and educational organisations to keep up, meaning they are potentially missing out on cutting-edge technologies.

Luckily, Bett 2016 will have a range of speakers and industry experts on hand to shed light on the newest innovations in education, including the likes of Rt Hon Nicky Morgan MP,

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities in the UK, Professor of Educational Technology Sugata Mitra and Anthony Salcito, VP of WW Education at Microsoft.

There will also be some high-profile exhibitors on show - 848 of them in total - with Fujitsu, Microsoft, Dell and the BBC all in attendance.

Nearly 45,000 people visited the Bett show in 2015 and this year's event is expected to be even bigger, marking it out as one of the most important educational conferences in the UK.

But if you're not able to make it to the event itself, fear not, we'll be live at Bett 2016 keeping you updated on all the news and insight from ExCel London as it happens.