SMEs don't take security seriously enough

There are many ways a data breach can occur, with via internet being just one of them. However, companies don’t really pay that much attention to their ‘physical’ security, a new research suggests.

According to a research by access control and smart card specialists Digital ID, 59 per cent of SMEs in the UK mostly go for locks and security lights and nothing more. Even then, nearly two thirds said the security was not operational during working hours.

Digital ID says this is not enough and puts businesses at serious risk of a security breach.

The research says that 23 per cent have very little visitor security, while 36 per cent have no visitor security installed at all.

Forty-one per cent had a more complex security measure in place - ID cards and restrictive access gates are the most popular ones.

Adam Bennett, digital marketing manager at Digital ID, said: “At the very least, small businesses should have cyber security in place, but construction sites or building firms for example, should make sure there’s a level of access control in areas where items or equipment could be stolen. It’s surprising how much we hear of this kind of security breach, with a lot of it happening in broad daylight.

“It’s not just equipment that can be lost too, but important data, such as payment details and intellectual property, costing a business its reputation as well as money. Although every business has different needs, it’s still unfortunate to see so many businesses with little to no security, yet more than two thirds said they would be prepared to invest up to £10,000 in building security.”

Digital ID says cyber security, access control and staff ID and visitor ID cards were the most important security processes SMEs should have in place.