2016 will be the year of the SSD, analysts say

It seems as 2016 will be the year of the SSD (solid-state drive), with more and more IT decision makers saying they're looking to use the advanced storage technology within their organisations.

This is according to a Spiceworks Voice of IT survey, done by Crucial, which asked 306 IT decision-makers in Europe and North America about their storage plans.

Even though hard-disk drives (HDD) are still the most commonly used type of drive, with the adoption rate of 91 per cent, SSD disks are gaining popularity. It currently sits at 58 per cent, with 18 per cent more planning to deploy the technology this year.

SSD doesn’t seem to have a single defining factor why decision-makers are using it. Instead, it’s a combination of energy efficiency (39 per cent), data case management (35 per cent) and data centre expansion (33 per cent). Reliability, price and performance were key consideration points.

It’s no wonder, really, that organisations are looking to switch to SSD drives, as they’re said to be able to perform everyday tasks six times faster than traditional hard drives. By employing SSDs, businesses can work faster and more efficiently.

Jonathan Weech, Crucial SSD Sr. Product Line Manager, said, “How much more productive could your business be if everyone on the team was able to work faster? While it’s widely known that SSDs are significantly faster than hard drives, it’s been difficult to quantify the net impact on organisational productivity – until now.”

Stephane Rizzetto, Crucial Product Marketing Manager EMEA, added “SSDs transform the pace of business. On an individual level, SSDs allow you to get things done instead of waiting on your computer to load. When you can do more, you can serve more customers, ship more orders, crunch more data, and finish digital tasks faster.

On an organisational level, SSDs take this a step further. When everyone is working faster, the business as a whole can move faster, serve customers more efficiently, and outwork the competition.”