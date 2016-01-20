Device shipment to grow as prices drop, Gartner says

The amount of devices (computers, tablets, smartphones) shipped this year is expected to increase by almost two per cent, but the overall price of that spend for the end-user is expected to drop for the first time ever, a new prediction by market analyst Gartner suggests.

Gartner says the number of devices shipped this year is expected to reach 2.4 billion units, an increase of 1.9 per cent from 2015. At the same time, end-user spending will drop 0.5 per cent.

The PC shipment market will total 287 million units this year, a 1 per cent decline, but it should jump 4 per cent in 201. “Ultramobile premium devices are expected to drive the PC market forward with the move to Windows 10 and PCs built around Intel’s Skylake architecture,” said Ranjit Atwal, research director at Gartner.

“We expect that businesses will deploy Windows 10 faster than with previous Windows upgrades.”

Expectedly, smartphone shipments will increase 2.6 per cent, but unexpectedly – a lot of people won’t make the jump from low-end phones to a better model.

“We are witnessing a shift to basic phones in the smartphone market,” said Roberta Cozza, research director at Gartner. “Users are also opting to replace within the basic smartphone category without necessarily moving to high-end smartphones, especially in China and some other emerging markets.”

Chinese brands are the ones shaking up the market, with their low-end, quality and affordable smartphones, Gartner concludes. They fulfil all the consumers’ needs, which is why they don’t opt for a high-end device instead.