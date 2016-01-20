Government to switch to cloud services for security reasons

Increased security will be the primary driver, next to scalability, better computing power and more storage, for the wider adoption of public cloud options for digital government platforms.

Those are the predictions of market analysts Gartner, who has said the government will use the public cloud to meet rising expectations for performance and value.

According to the analysts, by the time we reach 2018, security will be the number one driver for government agencies to move to the public cloud. Cost savings and agility will drop to number two and three.

“Many cloud service providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google, invest heavily in incorporating higher levels of security into their products to continue building confidence that their data is more secure," said Neville Cannon, research director at Gartner. "Many of these providers can invest more than what most nations could afford, let alone the average government agency."

Things will not go as smoothly, Mr. Cannon says, stressing that nationalism, together with worries about data sovereignty will slow things down.

Gartner has also predicted that by 2018, more than half of Tier 1 support services at government contact centres will be virtualised. That will allow the government to re-assign the workforce to a more value-added activity. Another prediction involves the ‘BYO algo’ policy, aimed at boosting workforce-led innovation.

"To improve efficiency and optimise business outcomes, government agencies are experimenting with smart machine technologies, such as virtual assistants, to deliver frontline services," said Rick Howard, research director at Gartner. "Advances in cognitive learning and natural-language processing technologies have reached the stage of commercial viability that government CIOs can factor them into technology roadmaps."