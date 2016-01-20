The MateBook could be Huawei's first PC

Huawei gained a great deal of notoriety last year from the successful launch of the Nexus 6P and now the company is considering expanding its reach into the PC business. Rumours have begun to circulate that the phone company is preparing to launch its first laptop which will be called the MateBook.

The Chinese newspaper Yicai reported that the rumours regarding Huawei's entrance into the PC market might have some truth in them after all as the company has recently filed a trademark for the name “MateBook.” It is speculated that the company will debut its new PC or possible line of PCs at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Huawei will most likely use an Intel chipset for the device, seing as the company already has a partnership with the chip maker. However, the rest of the specs regarding the device as well as its price are unknown at this time.

Unlike Xiaomi, which is also venturing into the PC market with a more traditional laptop, Huawei's MateBook could be a 2-in-1 device. This would play to the company's strengths as a phone manufacturer and position the device as a Surface competitor.

The entrance of both Huawei and Xiaomi into the PC market will offer consumers and businesses more devices to choose from which will likely be priced competitively and may shake up the industry as a whole.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / BasPhoto